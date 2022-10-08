5 hours ago

The stage is set for this afternoon's clash between AS Real Bamako and Glorious Accra Hearts of Oak at the Stade 26 Mars stadium at 4 pm local time. This is the first leg encounter of the second round of the CAF Confederations Cup match.

The Phobians reached this stage when they drew by to advance to the second stage.

As former champions of the competition, we are hopeful to have a good result today and make the return leg in our favorite grounds in Accra are done deal.

Ofori Antwi shares the sentiments of the team with this quote "It's not going to be easy but we are determined to put a smile on the faces of our fans,"

He stated further that the team has done it before and still remains one of the best in Africa.

We are optimistic that we will put in a better performance this year.

Team news:

Eric Esso will not be available for this game. He has been brilliant for the Phobians since joining the team some months ago.

Coach David Dickson Ocloo joined the technical team as the assistant coach and will lead the team in this afternoon’s game.

Goalkeeper's coach Richard , Oppong will be assisted by our former goalie Benjamin Mensah.

Samuel Nii Noi will continue to support David Ocloo as they prepare the team for this evening’s game.

Samuel Nii Noi , speaking on today's game said the Malians are playing home and will seek to capitalize on their support base and win but our players are well motivated and conditioned to frustrate our opponent and get a good results