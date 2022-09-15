2 hours ago

The 2022/23 betPawa Premier League enters Matcch Day II this weekend with some juicy fixtures available across the League Centres. Champions Asante Kotoko are still not available as they host Rail Club du Kadiogo in the 2nd leg of the preliminary round of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

Newly promoted side Nsoatreman FC will make their Premier League bow this weekend as they welcome Bibiani Gold Stars to their home grounds. Gold Stars lost their first game at home against Dreams FC and would step out there with an aim of picking their first points of the season.

Bibiani Gold Stars since their debut in the Premier League on October 31, 2022, have managed only one away win – in the League (Aduana FC) and will look forward to improve on their performance.

Nsoatreman are coming into the new season with a new gaffer Gago Mohammed and experienced signings like Baba Mahama, Martin Antwi and Fredrick Boateng, hoping to pick all points against Gold Stars.

Accra Lions vs Karela United

Accra Lions will host Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday. In their last two games both clubs have managed to win a game each with a total number of four goals produced between them.

Dreams FC vs. Kotoku Royals

Fresh from their win against Bibiani Gold Stars Dreams FC will host newly promoted side Kotoku Royals at the theatre of Dreams - Dawu. Both teams won their week one games and will be looking forward to continue their winning run with another vital points to fight for.

Medeama SC vs. Real Tamale United

Buoyed by the 1-0 win against Legon Cities, Medeama SC will take on Real Tamale United at the Akoon Park on Sunday - RTU drew their first home game against newly promoted side Samartex 1996 FC in week one. Real Tamale United have lost twice in their last two meetings against Medeama in the top flight. In the 2020/21 season, Medeama travelled to Tamale to beat RTU 1-0 and won the return leg in Tarkwa.

Tamale City FC vs. Legon Cities

New comers Tamale City will host Legon Cities at the Aliu Mahama Stadium. Both clubs are meeting after losing their previous games with the newly promoted side losing narrowly to Karela United in Anyinase while Legon Cities lost 1-0 to Medeama SC at home. Cities head into the match without two key players - Micheal Ampadu and Michel Otou who were red carded in their week one game against Medeama SC.

King Faisal FC vs Aduana FC

King Faisal were beaten 2-0 by Berekum Chelsea on the opening day of the season as they fell to the former Champions at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa. They boast of one win each in their last two meetings. The last meeting ended 1-0 in favour of Aduana FC with Bright Adjei scoring the only goal at the Baba Yara stadium during the second round of last season.

Samartex 1996 FC vs Berekum Chelsea FC

Action for Match Day II will be wrapped up on Monday at Akoon Park where Samartex 1996 FC clash with Berekum Chelsea. Samartex are coming into the game fresh from a goalless draw against RTU in Tamale while Berekum Chelsea humbled King Faisal 2-0 to move to the top of the betPawa Premier League table.