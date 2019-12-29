47 minutes ago

Medeama travel to Cape Coast to battle Ebusua Dwarfs in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League opener on Sunday without four key players.

Midfielders Kwasi Donsu and Eric Kwakwa, defender Ibrahim Yaro and midfielder Rashid Nortey did not travel with the team.

Donsu and Yaro are yet to complete their paperwork upon their return from a season long-loan at USL side Colorado Switchbacks.

Kwakwa has been knocked down by an injury he picked up during the side’s last preparatory match against second-tier Proud United while Rashid Nortey is recuperating from an injury he picked up at the end of last season.

The Mauve and Yellows are back on a familiar territory as they seek to begin their campaign on a blistering note.

It’s a massive test of credentials of coach Samuel Boadu, who has delighted local football with his philosophy.

The focus in terms of recruitment has been on younger players this season although new import Prince Opoku Agyemang is expected to be a regular starter.

The Tarkwa-based side have brought in eight new players to augment their squad as they aim to challenge for the Premier League crown.

Striker Prince Opoku-Agyemang is expected to be the arrowman for the side after arriving from New Edubiase.

Coach Samuel Boadu has also brought in Michael Yeboah, Joseph Cudjoe, Benjamin Mensah, Desmond Gyabeng and Kofi Asmah.

Boadu is tipped to give a number of youngsters an opportunity this season.

However, he will also rely on midfield dynamo Kwasi and Eric Kwakwa who have returned to the team after a year out.

It’s promises to be a cagey affair against the Mysterious side who have been busy working behind the scenes.

A big game for both Dwarfs and Medeama so early in the season will be a stern test for both sides at the Cape Coast Stadium but in some ways reduces the pressure on them.