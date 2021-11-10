1 hour ago

There is no hope for Ethiopia to qualify for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup even if they win all their remaining two matches as they play host to Ghana at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday in South Africa.

Ghana are competing with South Africa for the only slot in group G with the Bafana Bafana leading the pack with one point and interestingly Ghana will be playing against Ethiopia on 'enemy' territory.

Ghana claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in matchday four of the World Cup qualifiers on October 12.

A 31st-minute strike from Thomas Partey was enough to get the job done for Milovan Rajevac's at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Consequently, the Black Stars remain second in Group G, a point behind South Africa with two games left to play.

Awaiting the west Africans next is the challenge of an opposing side who have lost each of the five previous meetings between the teams by a combined score of 11-0.

With a crunch clash against the group leaders to follow, Thursday's visitors will be keen to remain within touching distance ahead of what is set to be an enthralling finale.

Ethiopia were narrowly beaten 1-0 by South Africa when the sides faced off at the First National Bank Stadium on October 12.

Getaneh Kebede's first-half own goal was enough to settle what was otherwise a nervy and cagey contest in Johannesburg.

That defeat sees Wubetu Abate's men trail their most recent opponents by seven points, which is an unassailable lead with just two games remaining.

However, the Walias will be looking to put on a show in front of their home fans before jetting out to face Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Ghana's game against Ethiopia will come off on Thursday 12th November,2021 at 13:00 hours GMT and it will be live on GTV Sports Plus.

Team News

is in line to win his 99th cap, and the 31-year-old is closing in on becoming just the second player in history to reach a century of appearances for Ghana.

Thomas Partey missed Arsenal's win over Watford due to a slight injury but has been deemed fit enough to be named in Rajevac's latest squad.

After finding the back of the wrong net last time out, forward Getaneh Kebede will be looking to redeem himself with an impressive performance in this one.

Kebede, who is the hosts' all-time leading goalscorer, is also seven games away from becoming his nation's most-capped player of all time.

Ethiopia possible starting lineup:

F. Gebremichael; Yesuf, Tamene, Baye, Hamid; Dagnechew, Yohannes, Mohammed; Nassir, Kebede, A. Gebremichael

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Wollacott; Baba, Djiku, Mensah, Amartey; Mohammed, Partey, Kudus; Sulemana, Tetteh, Ayew