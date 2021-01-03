13 hours ago

Schools from across all levels in the country will re-open on 15th January, 2021 after more than eleven months out of the classrooms.

Since March 2020, most schools have been locked out of their classrooms with no studies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pupils from kindergarten, basic school have all been out of school the last 11 months with only final year Junior High School students, form 2 JHS and final year Senior High School students and form two SHS students the only ones who have been attending school.

The President in his 21st COVID-19 address to the nation stated that all schools both Junior High Schools and Senior High Schools, private and public will resume school on the 15th January,2021.

“So, from 15th January, our children in kindergarten, primary and Junior High, in both private and public schools, will be back in school. All SHS 1 students will start classes from 10th March, with all students embarking on a single-track academic calendar. Their seniors in SHS 2 and SHS 3 will, however, return to school from 18th January. Students in universities and other tertiary institutions are to be in school from Saturday, 9th January. ”President Akufo-Addo announced.

