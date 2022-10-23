2 hours ago

President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has commended the Kurt Okraku led administration for working hard to secure the services of exceptionally talented Ghanaians born in the diaspora to switch nationality to play for the Black Stars.

His comments follow the recent nationality switch of Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah. Prior to that, Alexander Djiku, Tariq Fosu, Joseph Wollacott, Denis Odoi, Elisha Owusu, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Antoine Semenyo, among others have within the last couple of years switched nationality to play for Ghana.

‘’I have a lot of confidence in the players that are being selected and I am happy that many of our Ghanaian players in the diaspora under your leadership are being brought in to play for the Black Stars’’ President Nana Akufo Addo said in a meeting with the GFA Executive Council on Thursday.

‘’I think you have done very well to go out there to convince them to come and play for us and it couldn’t have been any better so as Politicians, football administrators, let’s help them to settle and enjoy their trade’’.

‘’Our bid is to create the right conditions for them to excel, that is what we have to do because undoubtedly Ghana football is among the best in the World’’ he added.