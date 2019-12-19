5 hours ago

Veteran actor David Dontoh has been appointed by the President Nana Akufo-Addo as the Chairman for the National Film Authority

A copy of a memo from the Office of the President indicates that a 14 member committee has been constituted to form the National Film Authority.

David Dontoh will lead the 14-member team that includes Juliet Asante, Madam Yaa Attafua, Mrs. Dora Darkwa- Mebsah, Dr. Samuel Anyetei Nai and Mr. Samuel Fiscian.

The rest are Zakaria Abdulai, Koffi Nartey, Akorfa Ejeani, Kofi Ohemeng Owusu, Rukiyaty Ankrah, Samuel Gyandoh and Ernest Boateng.

This comes after many years of industry folk calling on powers that be for the formation of the authority.

At a Press Meeting at the Ministry of Information on Thursday, December 19, 2019, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng Gyasi announced that the Board would be inaugurated on Friday, December 20, 2019.

This National Film Authority, with the aid of the film act, will serve as a regulatory body as far as Film making is concerned and provide the legal framework for the production, regulation, nurturing and development of the Ghanaian film industry, and for the distribution, exhibition and marketing of films and related matters.