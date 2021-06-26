1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo has appointed former Member of Parliament for Offinso South in the Ashanti Region, Ben Abdallah Banda, as Coordinator for Zongo Development Affairs in the Office of the President.

The new portfolio replaces the previous Ministry for Inner City and Zongo Development which has now been scrapped.

Ben Abdallah until his appointment served as chairman for Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee in the seventh Parliament where he oversaw the enactment of a number of Legislations including the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, Right to Information Act among others.

He was also Chairman of the Judiciary Committee and a member of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee.

He represented the people of Offinso South on three consecutive terms until he left Parliament in 2021.

Born in Abofour, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana on August 15, 1971, Ben Abdallah acquired his Bachelor of Law Degree from the University of Ghana in the year 2000.

He proceeded to the Ghana School of Law to pursue his professional course and was later called to the bar.

With his new appointment as Coordinator for Zongo Development Affairs in the office of the president, Ben Abdallah Banda will oversee the development of all Zongo Communities and Inner Cities in the country.

He is expected to build upon the successes of the Inner City and Zongo Development Ministry.