54 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Mr. Kofi Osei Ameyaw to go on retirement.

The President asked him to hand over to the Finance Director of the NLA, Mr. Ernest Mortey.

The letter to Mr. Ameyaw said “Upon reaching the compulsory retirement age of sixty years on 20th February 2020, the President of the Republic, by a letter under my hand dated September 3, 2020, granted you a one-year contract of service as Director-General of the National Lottery Authority. The one-year contract lapsed on 20th February 2021, and therefore you are retired on that date”.

“Accordingly you are directed to hand over to Mr. Ernest Mortey, the Finance Director of the Authority who shall act as the Director-General of the Authority pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General. You are further directed to proceed to collect any terminal benefits or facilities due you under the relevant law.”