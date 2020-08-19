1 hour ago

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the football fraternity that the beautiful game will return soon.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently on a five day working visit to the Western Region and made it known at an interview session on Takoradi based Skyy Power FM.

Some have even suggested that the Government cares less about football that is why restriction are still in place but the President a self professed football lover says the beautiful game will return soon.

“Everybody knows I love football and the suspension has also affected me but it will be back very soon.. I don’t want to do anything that will hurt Ghanaians. I believe in one step at a time so gradually football will be back”, Akufo-Addo said.

There has been no football in the country since the middle of March when restrictions were placed on social, sporting and religious gatherings.

Since then, the restrictions have been eased at almost all sectors with the exception of contact sports aside the two female national teams the Black Maidens and Princesses.

It has incurred the wrath of persons with the football fraternity with some of the opinion that the GFA and Sports Ministry is doing enough to convince the government about easing restrictions on football.