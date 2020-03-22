2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged all Ghanaians to observe Wednesday, 25th March 2020 as a national day of fasting and prayers for God to save the nation from Coronavirus.

In a third broadcast to the nation following the outbreak, the President said: "I urge all of us also to seek the face of God; so on Wednesday 25th March 2020, I appeal to all Ghanaians, Christians and Muslims to observe a national day of fasting and prayer. Let us pray to God to protect our nation and save us from this pandemic"

Meanwhile, the President has ordered the closure of Ghana’s borders from Sunday, March 22, 2020.

