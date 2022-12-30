2 hours ago

Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has joined the football fraternity and the rest of the world in paying tribute to Brazilian icon Edson Arantes dos Nascimento aka Pele who died on Thursday, December 29, 2022

The 82-year-old had been battling with prostate issues and colon cancer and succumbed surrounded by his children and relatives at the Albert Einstein Hospital.

Pele is globally revered across the World after helping Brazil win three World Cup trophies in 1958, 1962 and in 1970.

The Ghanaian leader paid glowing tributes to the global icon claiming the world will not have any other Pele.

"The whole world of sports is poorer today for the loss of one of its greatest figures, certainly its greatest soccer player, with the departure to Heaven of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the iconic, legendary Pele"

"Those of us who had the privilege to witness his incomparable career will cherish forever the memories of skill, talent, determination, and sheer athleticism which we derived from his playing of the game he himself described as "the beautiful game".

"He used his towering status to be an advocate for the poor, for children, for young people, for black people, and to be an inspiration to several generations of footballers"

"The Ghanaian people, who admired him deeply, join me in expressing our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to his family, the Brazilian people, the Brazilian government, and football and sports lovers the world over. There will never be another like him"

"May his soul rest in perfect peace with the blessings of the Almighty" he tweeted