13 hours ago

The Chairman General of Ghana's number 1 morning show, 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Kwami Sefa Kayi, has laid to rest rumours about him getting political appointments.

Speculations about 'Chairman General' Sefa Kayi being offered a political job or public office during the inception of President Nana Akufo-Addo's government have long not have any response from the man at the center stage.

Mr. Sefa Kayi was said to have been approached by the President to take up a political appointment.

In an exclusive interview with Akwasi Aboagye on Peace FM's 'Entertainment Review' on Saturday, the multi-awarded broadcaster set the record straight.

According to him, there has never been an occasion that the President has made him an offer.

However, he revealed there have been instances where the President's appointees or officials in his government have offered him political appointments which, on a number of times, he's turned them down.

"If I say President Akufo-Addo called me or said he wants to work with me, I'm lying. The President didn't ever call me, but what I can say is that the people around him or his appointees may ask that they would like for me to help with this area or that area, for that, if I say there's nothing like that, then it's a lie. What I told them was I'd like to stick to my 'Kokrokoo' show, but, no, the President did not offer me a job. Never!'', he emphasized.