3 hours ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has assured Ghanaians that President Nana Akufo-Addo has no intention to roll back on the flagship free SHS programme.

Speaking to the media during a press briefing to outline measures taken by government to address challenges facing the economy on Thursday, March 24, he said the vision of the President is to ensure that every Ghanaian benefits from quality and unrestricted education for the betterment of the country.

"Government has no intention to roll back on Free SHS," he stated.

He said governement will roll out measures to ensure that we generate more internal fund to cushion the economy.

Concerns

Executive Director of Child Right International, Mr Bright Appiah, has urged the government to maintain its Free SHS programme despite some economic challenges in recent times.

He said the flagship programme has been of help to many who couldn’t have afforded education over the years.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’, Mr Bright Appiah reiterated the benefits of the programme for the needy but brilliant children across the country.

“The statistics are there to show,” he said.

Head of the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly called Opanyin Agyekum, has called on government to review its free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

The free SHS was implemented by the government to capture all Ghanaian school children in the education bracket and enhance quality education in the country.

Children from both rich and poor homes all equally benefit from the free SHS policy.

But Professor Kofi Agyekum feels this provision of ''free SHS for all'' is exerting financial pressure on the government and further thinks it is somehow an inequality to have both rich and poor parents enjoy from the free SHS.

To him, there are some rich families that can afford their children's school fees, hence don't have to benefit from the free SHS.

Opanyin Agyekum asserted that the free SHS should be for only the underprivileged or deprived families.