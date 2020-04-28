1 hour ago

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide has patted the back of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for rolling out a three-month free water policy for Ghanaians.

According to him, this policy clearly shows that President Akufo-Addo feels the pains of Ghanaians.

By way of sympathizing with them, he declared the absorption of water bills from March to June, to lessen their burden.

"We have a president who is sympathetic and thinks about his people. It is for this reason that he has put measures in place so that in this difficult time, what government can do to support people to bring respite as well as free them from hardship within the limitations," he told Afia Pokua on Okay FM.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his fifth address to the nation Sunday [April 5, 2020] instructed all water tankers, publicly and privately owned to ensure that there is constant water supply to all vulnerable communities.

He noted that "the Ghana Water Company Ltd and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period. In addition, there will be no disconnection of supply."

Source: Peace FM