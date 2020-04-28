1 hour ago

The Ranking Member on Parliament's Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has expressed great displeasure at President Akufo-Addo and his Appointees for not investing the required allocated funds to the Health sector.

"This government has failed in delivering proper healthcare to citizens of this nation as promised," he said.

According to him, the NPP government has also failed all the World Health Organization (WHO) required standard outlined procedures in easing the lockdown, as a result, the high numbers of positive coronavirus cases being recorded in the country.

The Juaboso Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' newspaper discussion show urged President Akufo-Addo to be very concerned with what to say and where to say it as the leader of the nation.

"As a leader of the nation, you should tell your citizens immediate solutions to solve the problems at hand and stop pretending as if all is well, just because he has refused to do the right thing," he said.

He insisted that, "President Akufo-Addo is just being political to say he will build ninety-four hospitals across the country when many of the hospitals started by the previous government have been left unattended to".

88 District Hospitals By 2021

Government, will this year, begin the construction of 88 Hospitals in districts without such facilities, according to President Akufo-Addo.

Delivering his eighth televised address to the nation on the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in the country on Sunday, April 26, 2020, the President said: "There are eighty-eight (88) districts in our country without district hospitals; we have six (6) new regions without regional hospitals; we do not have 5 infectious disease control centres dotted across the country, and we do not have enough testing and isolation centres for diseases like COVD-19. We must do something urgently about this. That is why Government has decided to undertake a major investment in our healthcare infrastructure, the largest in our history. We will, this year, begin constructing eighty-eight (88) hospitals in the districts without hospitals."

But some have asked where government is going to get the funds to construct those facilities, especially so when they were not factored in the budget.