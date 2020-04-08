2 hours ago

National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku says President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated true character of a leader.

He commended the President for giving hope to Ghanaians and inspiring many people even at the face of fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, though he knew Nana Addo would be an effective President; he however had little idea the President would outperform and blow his mind.

Reacting to questions raised by the opposition NDC on the President’s integrity to bring into reality his relief package for Ghanaians, Sammi Awuku stated on Asempa FM’s “Ekosii Sen” programme that “Ghana is not in ordinary times, thus Ghana needed a leader who is fair, firm and tough on decisions and also take precision guarded decisions to ensure Ghanaians join their hands to the plough in containing the virus”.

Sammi Awuku advised the citizenry to “adhere to the measures put in place by the government and health professionals” adding that “Coronavirus is not a respecter of persons, positions or riches...Coronavirus is affecting everybody including the rich and the poor, ghetto boys”.