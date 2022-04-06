29 minutes ago

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has met Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew on his visit to the United Kingdom(UK).

Ghana's President has been in the UK for an official visit whiles also attending to business purposes in the European nation.

The pair met on Monday after the President watched Crystal Palace beat Thomas Partey's Arsenal by 3-0 in a match which goal shy Jordan Ayew netted the second goal.

It was only his second goal for the Eagles in 24 matches this season in the English Premier League.

Jordan Ayew who has borne the brunt of many Ghanaians for his lack of fire power up front held discussions with the President of Ghana after which he presented to him a framed Crystal Palace jersey with Jordan Ayew at the back.

They talked about the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will come off in Qatar where Ghana has been placed in Group H.

Ayew was a prominent member of the Black Stars team as they qualified for the the World Cup playing in all two play off matches against Nigeria.