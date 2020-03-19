2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated law lecturer, Professor Henrietta Mensa Bonsu and three others for Parliament's consideration for appointment to the bench of Supreme Court.

Prof Mensa Bonsu is a law lecturer at the Faculty of Law of the University of Ghana, Legon and President of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

The three others are Justice Clemence Honyenugah, Justice Issifu Tanko Amadu, both Justices of the Court of Appeal and Mr Emmanuel Yoni Kulendi, a private legal practitioner.

They are to replace Justices on the Supreme Court bench who are due for retirement.

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye made the announcement in Parliament on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

He said the nominations were in accordance with Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution and was made on the advice of the Judicial Council and the Council of State.

The Speaker of Parliament said President Akufo-Addo per his letter to Parliament, indicated that the Council of State notified him on March 17, 2020, of successful completion of the consultation process.

The nominees are to be vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

