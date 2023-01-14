4 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has sacked the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority(NDA) Patrick Seidu.

A statement signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare read “We wish to inform you that, H.E the President has decided to terminate your appointment as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority with effect from 21st March, 2023.”

The statement further said “You are expected to comprehensively hand over your duties and any official property in your custody to the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority before your departure”

“We thank you for your services and we wish you the best in your future endeavours,” the Chief of Staff added.

The reason for his dismissal is not immediately known.