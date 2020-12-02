1 hour ago

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared Monday 7th December as a statutory public holiday.

This is to enable Ghanaians get the freedom to travel to any part of the country to go and cast his or her vote.

According to a release signed by the Director pf Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, this will enable the Electoral Commission to organize the election in the midst of the pandermic.

The decision per the release was suggested by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission with the full support of the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

Under Section 3 of the Public Holiday and Commemorative days Act, 2001 (Act 601), the President has the power to declare any other day as a public holiday instead of the day specified as the statutory holiday.

This means that Friday 4th December which was supposed to be a public holiday will not and instead the farmer's day holiday has been pushed to Monday 7th December 2020, the day of the election.

