48 minutes ago

President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Thursday, December 16, 2021, officially launch the logo, mascot, and website of the 13th African Games which will be hosted in Ghana at the Grand Arena of the AICC.

Ghana won the hosting rights for the hitherto All African Games in October 2018 but with less than two years to the competition preparation is now gathering pace.

The competition will be hosted by the nation's capital Accra with the Accra Sports Stadium, the University of Ghana-Legon Stadium to host the competition after plans to build a 50,000 Olympic Stadium Complex at Borteyman was abandoned.

The Local Organising Committee headed by Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare of the 13th “All African Games” was inaugurated by His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on October 12, 2020, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Little has been head about the mascot as normally members of the general public are urged to submit names of the mascot and drawings but this time very little was heard but all will come to bare on Thursday when the President unveils the mascot, logo, website among others.

The event will be attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Parliament's Select Committee on Sports among others.

Ghana will play host to 54 participating nations and regions in the 13th African Games in 2023 hosting 25 sporting disciplines from the African Games.