1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo on Friday swore in 40 new Deputy Ministers to serve in the second term of his administration.

They included the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu-Bohene.

The rest were Abena Osei-Asare and John Ampontuah Kumah -Finance, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, Michael Okyere Baafi and Herbert Krapa – Trade and Industry with Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, William Owuraku Aidoo, and Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer headed for the Energy Ministry.

Augustine Collins Ntim, Osei Bonsu Amoah, and Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah heads to Local Government, Decentralization & Rural Development whilst Thomas Mbomba, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong are going to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Also on the bill were Alfred Tuah-Yeboah and Ms. Diana Asonaba Dapaah as Deputy Ministers at the Office of Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice with Yaw Frimpong Addo and Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru going to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture whilst Reverend John Ntim Fordjour and Gifty Twum-Ampofo will be at the Ministry of Education.

Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah and Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini will be at the Ministry of Health with Benito Owusu-Bio and George Mireku Duker going to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources whilst Mavis Nkansah-Boadu and Stephen Pambiin Jalulah also head for the Ministry for Roads and Highways.

Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana and Frederick Obeng Adom goes to the Ministry of Transport whilst Kofi Amankwah-Manu and Naana Eyiah goes to the Defense and Interior Ministries respectively with Ama Pomaa Boateng now serving as Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalization.

To the Works and Housing Ministry is Abdulai Abanga whilst Moses Anim has been made Deputy Minister Fisheries and Aquaculture Development with Kwaku Asante-Boateng going to serve as Deputy Minister to the Ministry of Railway Development.

The rest are; Amidu Issahaku Chinnia – Sanitation and Water Resources; Mark Okraku-Mantey – Tourism, Arts and Culture; Lariba Zuweira Abudu – Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry; Bright Wireko-Brobbey – Employment and Labour Relations Ministry; Fatimatu Abubakar – Information and Evans Opoku Bobie – Youth and Sports.

That was however not without a charge for them to justify their inclusion in the government with good performance.

Addressing the newly sworn in Deputy Ministers at the Jubilee House Friday evening after administering the Oaths of Office, Allegiance and Secrecy, he said the Deputy Ministers have to justify their selection because there are many of their peers in Parliament who have not been selected even though they have similar claims of competence.

“We have launched the 100 billion cedis Ghana Cares Obaatanpa project to respond to it (the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic), to revitalize and develop our economy. The objectives of the project demands that all of you gathered here bring your “A” game to the table to prosecute it,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“Your success in this endevour will be a consequence of three things; first, it is the spirit of loyalty you exhibit to your Ministers. Article 79, clause 1 of the Constitution of the Republic provides that a Deputy Minister is appointed by the President in consultation with the Minister and with the prior approval of Parliament to assist the Minister in the performance of his or her functions”, he emphasised.

He therefore told them “your basic responsibility is thus to assist your Minister in the performance of his or her functions.”

That, he said was because “loyalty to the Minister is a fundamental premise for the success of your work”, with a warning in tow “I will not countenance any acts of disloyalty or subversion of your Minister, for I will take such acts as disloyalty to me personally and by inference, disloyalty to the state and party.”

As public servants, he said the most critical thing that has to guide the Deputy Ministers as they go out there is their individual integrity and the collective integrity of the government as a whole and thus urged the Deputy Ministers to be guided by the fact that they are providing public service and not to engage in private gain.

“You have to remember at all times, the solemn commitment we in the NPP have made collectively and individually, jointly and severally, to serve the Ghanaian people honestly and competently. We are called to these public appointments to provide public service not to promote our person gains,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Instead, he noted “an opportunity is being offered you to serve your country in an elevated capacity. Seize the opportunity with humility but with determination and perform guided always by the Almighty God.”

On her own behalf and on behalf of her colleagues, the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, assured the President they will engage, consult and collaborate with all stakeholders in the governance structure in their bid to assist their Ministers to deliver the mandate bestowed on respective ministries.

“We are privileged and grateful to be given these valuable opportunities to serve the country in this capacity and we will give it our utmost best to justify these appointments”, she said.

Daily Guide