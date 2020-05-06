1 hour ago

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga Central in the Greater Accra Region Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, before endorsing him, strappingly cautioned him not to abandon projects started by the erstwhile government.

The caution, according to Dr. Lamptey, has stuck with him and “directed and encouraged” him to work diligently in completing almost all projects started by the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

“It has also compelled me in my endeavours to enhance my performance in initiating new policies and projects since I assumed into office for the past three years,” he added.

The Municipal Chief Executive disclosed this when speaking in an interview with Nana Yaw Opare (a.k.a Wofa), host of Mantam Mpuntuo on Onua FM.

“Before my appointment, I met with my then colleague nominees for various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) at President Akufo-Addo’s residence in Nima and he admonished us all not to neglect or ignore projects by previous government.”

Dr. Lamptey, who is contesting NPP’s Anyaa Sowutuom parliamentary primary, appreciated efforts made in developing the area by the previous administration but as well censured them for not making budgetary allocation for same.

He thus enumerated and highlighted some of the developmental projects in progress to transform the municipality.

Among these major projects, he touted, are construction of roads and drainage system, municipal hospital, municipal fire station to give urgent attention to fire incidents and acquisition of land for the establishment of a bottle and sachet water company.

He said all these projects are at 90 per cent completion stage and would go a long way to help give the Ga Central Municipality a massive facelift when fully completed.

Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey reiterated the call on the general public to warmly embrace government policies and maintain NPP government in power for four more years in enhancing total development in the country.

Source: 3 News