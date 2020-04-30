44 minutes ago

The General Secretary of the largest opposition (NDC) party Johnson Asiedu Nketia has stated categorically that he will not comment on matters relating to the December 7 general elections when the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana has not been won.

According to him, being a good and responsible citizen, he is strictly going by President Akufo Addo’s advice to Ghanaians to rally together to win the battle against the deadly virus.

“I have said that I will not discuss matters on whether there will be elections or not and whether a new voters register will be used during the elections or not at a time the country is still trying relentlessly to conquer the coronavirus. I have a problem with those who are discussing those things. They are not listening to the President’s advice unless he the President did not intend he advise to be taken seriously by us. What the President has said is that we know how to fix a broken-down economy but not how to bring back life. It tells you that we need to focus on life first and focus on we being safe first. When cannot tell when this coronavirus pandemic will be over and yet people are thinking of voters register. If by December 7 we are dead who is going to vote” he asked during an interview on Ekosiisen show Monday.

The elections can come off later. Commenting on voters’ register and elections will divide us and so we need to stay away from such issues. I want us to unite behind the President to fight the common enemy which is COVID-19.”