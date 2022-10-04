1 hour ago

The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has said that President Nana Akufo-Addo's appointees are gradually failing him on their given responsibilities.

He stated that the President put those appointees in the position they find themselves in because he trusted them and felt they were competent enough to do what he assigned them to, but they have failed him.

Kofi Akpaloo reiterated that, "the leaders surrounding the President have failed him and are disgracing him to all Ghanaians; making the ongoing hardships in the country look like it is his fault when it is actually no fault of his."

“They have all been assigned responsibilities but they are not working,” Kofi Akpaloo told Kumasi-based Adeheyee FM.

He told all Ghanaians to stop blaming President Akufo-Addo for the hardships going on in the country and rather, blame the leaders responsible for the various departments in the country because they are not doing what is expected of them.

He stressed that the earlier President Akufo-Addo acts, the better for the economy and the country as a whole.