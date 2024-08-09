Ghanaian international Prince Kwabena Adu scored a goal for FC Kryvbas in their 2-1 loss to Viktoria Plzeň during the first leg of their Europa League qualification tie on Thursday night.
Adu, who started for Kryvbas, put his team ahead with a well-taken goal in the 20th minute, assisted by Cameroonian defender Ivan Dibango. However, Kryvbas's lead was short-lived as Viktoria Plzeň responded strongly in the second half.
The Czech side overturned the deficit with goals from Jiri Panos and Daniel Vasulin, securing a 2-1 victory.
Despite Adu's commendable performance and goal, Kryvbas could not maintain their advantage.
Adu played 81 minutes before being substituted.
The second leg of the qualification tie will be a crucial challenge for Kryvbas as they seek to reverse the deficit and advance in the competition.
