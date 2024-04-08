3 hours ago

In a historic moment for Eyupspor, Ghanaian winger Prince Obeng Ampem played a pivotal role in securing the club's promotion to the Turkish Super Lig with five games remaining in the 2023–24 season.

Eyupspor's remarkable achievement came with a resounding 4-1 victory over Altay SK in their match-week 29 encounter at the Eyup Stadium.

Goals from Gianni Bruno (brace), Recep Niyaz, and Adrien Regattin sealed the historic promotion for Eyupspor, marking their first-ever appearance in the Turkish top-flight league.

The journey to this milestone has been long for Eyupspor, a club founded in 1919, but under the guidance of former FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid star Arda Turan, they have finally broken into the elite ranks of Turkish football.

With the promotion secured, Eyupspor's sights are now set on clinching the Turkish TFF League title. T

hey currently sit atop the league standings, boasting an impressive 11-point lead over second-placed Goztepe S.K. with just five games remaining.

Prince Obeng Ampem has been a standout performer for Eyupspor throughout the season, demonstrating his skill and versatility on the wing.

Since joining from Croatian side HNK Rijeka at the beginning of the 2023–24 campaign, the 25-year-old has made a significant impact, contributing seven goals and five assists in 28 league appearances.

Despite his stellar performances, Obeng Ampem is yet to represent Ghana at any level, but his contributions to Eyupspor's historic promotion highlight his potential as a rising talent in Ghanaian football.