47 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Prince Osei Owusu played a crucial role in Toronto FC's 2-1 victory over Orlando City in a Major League Soccer (MLS) clash on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old striker was instrumental in leading the lines for Toronto FC as they secured a vital away win.

Orlando City had dominated the first half and took the lead with a goal from Duncan McGuire in the 37th minute.

However, Toronto FC staged a late comeback in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Tyese Spycer scored the equalizer in the 87th minute, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

In the dying moments of the match, Prince Osei Owusu showcased his prowess with a fine strike to secure the win for Toronto FC.

Owusu's decisive goal sealed an important victory for Toronto FC, demonstrating his impact and contribution to the team's success in the MLS.