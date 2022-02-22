2 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian striker Prince Osei Owusu was on target for his Bundesliga II side FC Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday in their 3-1 defeat to Düsseldorf.

His goal was only a consolation as it was not enough to prevent his side from another defeat.

He got his first goal since joining the basement club from FC Paderborn in the January transfer window.

Owusu, who came on for Trujic in the 59th minute, made it 1-2 with his first goal after a pass from Dirk Carlson.

The 3-1 against Düsseldorf is the 14th defeat of the season suffered by FC Erzgebirge with a paltry 15 points after 23 games which sees them lie 18th place on the league log and making them a relegation fodder.

In front of 10,000 spectators, Rouwen Hennings scored for Fortuna early with a header in the 5th minute and very late in the game around the 90th minute with his heel, January arrival Daniel Ginczek scored from the penalty spot in the 51st minute before Prince Osei Owusu scored a consolation goal for his side in the 77th minute.