5 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian forward Prince Owusu expressed disappointment following Toronto FC's defeat to Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer.

Despite Owusu's impactful performance off the bench, scoring twice to level the game for Toronto FC at the Banc of America Stadium, a late strike from US-born Ghanaian Patrick Agyemang sealed victory for Charlotte FC.

"It's tough," Owusu lamented after the game. "We wanted to win this game. I came off the bench and tried my best to help the team. We played a good game. Away at Charlotte, we knew it wouldn't be easy. We knew it would be tough."

Reflecting on the team's resilience, Owusu highlighted their response in scoring two goals, indicating their determination not to give up.

However, he acknowledged the disappointment of the defeat despite their efforts.

"How we responded, getting those two goals, tells a lot about the team; we don't give up," Owusu remarked. "But this is tough.

We put in a shift today and showed up to the game."

While the atmosphere in the dressing room post-match was somber, Owusu emphasized the team's commitment to improving and trusting the process.

He expressed confidence in their ability to analyze their performance and bounce back stronger in the next game.

Owusu's strong start to the season includes netting his second and third goals over the weekend, earning him a spot in the Major League Soccer Team of the Week for the first time this season.