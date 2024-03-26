5 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian forward Prince Owusu made a memorable impact for Toronto FC in the MLS, scoring his debut goal for the Canadian side as they secured a victory against Atlanta United.

Entering the game as a substitute for Deandre Kerr in the 54th minute, Owusu wasted no time leaving his mark. In the 71st minute, he found the back of the net, sealing a 2-0 win for Toronto FC.

The scoring began in the first half when Tyrese Spicer capitalized on an opportunity, slipping between two defenders to score in the 35th minute.

Owusu's goal marks a promising start to his season, and the 27-year-old, who arrived at Toronto FC in August of the previous year, will undoubtedly be eager for more opportunities on the field.

Having spent much of his career in Germany and representing the European nation at youth levels, Owusu retains eligibility to play for Ghana at the senior level, adding an intriguing dynamic to his international prospects.