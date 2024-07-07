6 hours ago

Black Queens forward Princella Adubea is elated to rejoin the squad after a prolonged injury that kept her out of action for ten months.

During her absence, the striker missed crucial Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the Olympic Games qualifiers against Zambia.

The former Ampem Darkoa Ladies star was recently named in the Black Queens squad for the upcoming international friendly against Japan and has been training with the team in Accra ahead of the match.

Adubea shared her thoughts with the Black Queens media team on various topics, including her return from injury and the team's Olympic dreams.

On Not Qualifying for the Olympic Games:

"I was sad we didn’t qualify for the Olympics because of the way we planned qualifying together, but unfortunately, we couldn’t make it.

Even though I wasn’t part of the team, I trusted my girls to deliver.

But in football, you can’t be 100 percent sure of winning. Sometimes you will lose, sometimes you will win, but I think we can build on the positives from now."

On Her Return From a Long Injury Layoff:

"First of all, I want to thank the Almighty God for how far He has brought me. It wasn’t easy; I think I was out of football for about ten months, and it wasn’t easy for me.

As a footballer, you need to be tough in everything, so I am thankful to God for how far He has brought me. I am so excited to be back."

On the Friendly Against Japan:

"The Japanese side is a good team, but we are going to play as a team together, so we need to be compact and focused.

We don’t really care about their world ranking, as I know we can match them. We are going to play as a team, and I know at the end of the day we are going to achieve what we deserve."

On Recent Support for the Black Queens:

"They are really doing a good job for us because at first, people didn’t even cheer for female footballers, but now they are all supporting us.

We are always grateful and hope they will continue to support us. We will also do our best for them."

Adubea's return is a significant boost for the Black Queens as they prepare for upcoming competitions, and her positive outlook and determination are set to inspire her teammates.