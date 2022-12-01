1 hour ago

For most women, loyalty is the key to a sustainable relationship, but to Gambian-Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle, money rules it all.

The actress has left many astonished with her new dating rules she posted on Instagram which encapsulated her decision to accept cheating.

The two-time divorcee, who left her most recent marriage over cheating allegations as well as domestic violence, said the thought of getting married again makes her sick to the stomach.

However, she is ready to give love another chance, but the lucky man must be able to take financial care of her, even if he is an unrepentant serial cheat.

She posted six rules she said she won’t negotiate on, and the fourth read, “I don’t care if you’re bisexual, you can cheat on me with men and women, I don’t care as long as you’re paying my bills, support my dreams and giving me good sex.”

Other rules also barred the lucky man from calling or texting her regularly, not to be introduced to his family, no wedding proposal, no children involved and never to be posted on his social media platforms or profess love for her in any form.