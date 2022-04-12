2 hours ago

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, has urged Ghanaians to prioritise their health to help promote socio-economic development in the country.

He said although we can pray for healing, it was important to take proper care of our bodies in the form of exercising regularly, eating well, resting enough and visiting the hospital regularly for checkups.

Rev. Frimpong-Manso gave the advice at the inauguration of the Doron Prestige Healthcare at the Head Office of the Assemblies of God Church in Accra.

”I have always said that healthy people make up a healthy nation. So, let us all do our best to support the government in the area of our health.

“We can pray for healing but we have to seek medical attention too, visit Doron Prestige Healthcare for your regular check-ups as they offer the best of health care,” he said.

He also advised the health personnel working there to work efficiently and effectively towards the delivery of quality health care to the public.

Doron Prestige Healthcare

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Doron Medical Centre, Dr Godwin Kofi Ahlija, said the health facility opened, in partnership with the Assemblies of God Church, sought to offer a comprehensive, coordinated, compassionate and cost-effective healthcare.

He described the facility as a one-stop-shop centre adding that the services being offered included geriatrics; gynecology; physiotherapy; orthopedics and dentistry.

“We did that with the mind that when you come here, we don’t have to refer you,” he said.