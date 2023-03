23 minutes ago

Black Queens midfielder Priscilla Okyere has sealed a transfer move to Turkish Women's Super League club Fatih Vatan Spor Kulübu.

She will be with her new club for the remainder of the 2022/23 season after agreeing on personal terms and passing her medicals.

That Ghanaian midfielder was a player for Hatayspor but had to leave the club due to the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey/Syria on February 6.

She played 13 matches for Hatayspor and scored three goals.