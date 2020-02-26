56 minutes ago

The Ghana Prison Service in collaboration with the International Youth Fellowship (IYF), a non-governmental organisation, will introduce an intensive Mindset Education programme in prisons across the country.

The project is aimed at reforming inmates and instilling in them Christian doctrines and virtues; the Reverend Dr Ki Sung Kim, Chairman of Police and Correctional Forum - South Korea, said in Accra.

Dr Kim, who would be leading the programme, said the mindset education concept was very important for the total reformation and rehabilitation of inmates to enable them adjust well in the society.

He said this at a press conference held to launch the programme in the country’s prisons.

He said many prison inmates often appear reformed and are of good behaviour whiles in prison which is due to the structures and the environment in the prisons, however, after serving their jail term some return to criminal activities which brings them back into the prison cells.

Dr Kim said the solution to this vicious cycle in the lives of some prisoners was the knowledge he had acquired through Rev. Ock Soo Park whose brain child was the Mindset Education Concept, which formed the basis of the educational programme.

He said the mindset education concept captured emotional intelligence, heart education, psychosocial counselling, character reformation and rehabilitation of a displaced and wounded heart for transforming many lives in many prisons around the world.

He said studying the mind education by inmates would change their views positively during times of difficulties when they get released into the society, adding that, “if they have the mind education the prisoners can survive in the society”.

Dr Kim said there is the need for individuals in society to give the discharged persons the strength to overcome their challenges in the society.

The IYF is a non-government organization established in 2001 with the goal of grooming competent and resilient young people for development.

It was established based on Christian principles with the main objective to raise leaders with a global insight through mindset education, social service, local and international exchange and cultural activities and to provide realistic solutions to problems in the global space.

IYF is registered as an NGO in eighty countries worldwide including Ghana. In Ghana, the organization was established in 2001 and is currently operating on campuses of tertiary institutions, some senior high schools and prisons.

Source: peacefmonline.com