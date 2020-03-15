2 hours ago

The next NDC Government will ensure private schools benefits from the Free SHS policy, Former President John Mahama has said.

He said the his administration will discuss with the Ghana National Council for Private Schools (GNACOPS) on how students in private senior high schools will benefit from the Government’s free secondary education.

Speaking at the 15th-anniversary celebration of the St. Andrews Senior High School in Assin Fosu in the Central region, Mr. Mahama said recalled moves during his administration to make the policy beneficial to all.

"I announced plans to “finalise with the Ghana National Council for Private Schools (GNACOPS) discussions on how students in private senior high schools like St. Andrews can benefit from the Government’s free secondary education,” he said.

"We cannot, as a country, continue to gloss over the huge impact and the role private schools play in the development of education in Ghana.

"I am personally committed to enabling a partnership with the Council for Private Schools that is mutually beneficial to them and the State.

“This will include among others a tax exemptions system for certain educational tools and equipment, and tax incentives for private school operators.”

The 15th anniversary celebration of St. Andrews Senior High School in Assin Fosu on Saturday.

The school was founded by Dr. Richard Asiedu in October 2005, with 25 students and 4 teachers. Today, St. Andrews has over 4,000 students with 152 teaching and 117 non-teaching and supporting staff.

The theme for the celebration was “15 years of Perseverance in Academic Excellence: Achievements, Challenges and Prospects”.

Mr Mahama acknowledge the individual contribution of Richard Asiedu to the promotion of education within the Assin area, and Ghana generally.

He said the team chosen for the event is one that resonated with the personality of Mr Asiedu.

"It exemplified a man who has persevered, surmounted many challenges and never gave up in his quest to promote education, scoring a 98% performance mark in the 2018 West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)," he said.