2 hours ago

The winner of the 2020/2021 Ghana Women’s Premier League is set to pocket GHC 50,000 as prize money with the runner up taking home GHC30,000. This was contained in the speech of President Kurt E.S Okraku on Thursday, November 06, 2020, during the launch of the new season.

The President added that, 40 gold medals will also be presented to players, officials and technical team members of the winning team in addition to the prize money.

The second placed team will take home an amount of GHC30,000 plus 40 silver Medals. While the third-place team in each zone would receive GHC 15,000 plus 30 Bronze medals.

He further announced that there will be a shopping voucher worth GHC2,000 for all 16 participating teams from our proud partners, Melcom Ghana.

According to the President, the two top performing coaches in each zone at the end of the season will go on attachment outside the shores of Ghana to enhance their capacity. The Ghana Women’s Premier League is set to commence on January 2, 2020.