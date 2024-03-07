3 hours ago

A group of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT+) activists and sympathizers protested in front of Ghana's High Commission in the United Kingdom on March 6, 2024.

The group, numbering about 100, is demanding action against the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, known as the anti-LGBT+ Bill, recently passed by parliament.

Most of them wore dresses with the gay pride colours carrying banners with inscriptions calling for the Bill to be scrapped.

In a video shared by Accra-based Asaase Radio, speaker after speaker, they lamented the pain that such legislation brings while others motivated them to fight for the lives of sexual minorities.

"They are driving many of us away, but this time not on a slave ship but on a piece of paper filled with hate and written with ink by people like them," one of the activists stated.

The anti-LGBT+ Bill, currently proscribes LGBT activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy and funding.

Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to six months to a three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors bearing a three to five-year jail term.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has suspended his decision whether or not to sign the Bill into law citing a challenge of the Bill's constitutionality in the Supreme Court.

Watch the video below: