Salisu Mohammed scored his first-ever goal for Ghana in the International friendly game against Switzerland on Thursday morning at the Zayed Sports City Stadium-Baniyas in Abu Dhabi.

Ghana handed a strong Switzerland side a 2-0 defeat in what was an impressive outing for Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Elisha Owusu, Salisu Mohammed, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh among several other players.

Otto Addo's men opened the scores in the 69th minute as Salisu Mohammed headed home a flicked corner kick to open the scores for his first Black Stars goal.

The Black Stars doubled the lead as Antoine Semenoy who came on from the bench volleyed home a loose ball for his first Ghana goal in the 74th minute.

Salisu Mohammed turned down overtures from Ghana in March 2022 for the World Cup play-off against Nigeria and before that had turned down a call-up from erstwhile coach C.K Akonnor.

But on the evidence of what Salisu displayed in Le Havre against Brazil in September when he made his debut and in the friendly game against Switzerland, it was perhaps worth the wait as he was commanding and formed an impenetrable shield in a back three with Alexander Djiku and Amartey.

The Southampton defender made his debut against Brazil in Ghana's 3-0 defeat and has only three caps for Ghana scoring his first goal in Thursday's friendly against Switzerland.