The African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) has appointed the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ernest Aryeetey as its new board chair.

The appointment, which was announced by the AERC on its website on March 23, takes effect from April 1 2021.

AERC has brought rigour and evidence to economic policy making in Africa through research, training and policy outreach.

It is one of the most active research and capacity building institutions in the world with a focus on Africa.

He takes over from Dr. Louis Kasekende whose term ends on March 31 this year, having served in the capacity of board chair since April 2017.

Dr. Kasekende is the immediate former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda and has been instrumental in spearheading the collaboration with the AERC African Central Bank Governor’s Forum to ensure the long-term sustainability of the AERC through increased African stakeholdership.

Prof. Aryeetey is currently the Secretary-General of the African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA).

One of his strategic priorities as Vice Chancellor was to develop the university into a research-intensive institution that supports structural transformation in Ghana and Africa.

Source: graphic.com.gh