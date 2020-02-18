2 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, has said Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation is too clever to be associated with issues of missing excavators under his watch.

According to him, the first gentleman of the land knew his credibility and exactly what he is capable of doing before appointing him to the position.

He said it cannot be possible that he will not be in the known where the missing excavators are being kept.

“Prof. Frimpong-Boateng is very intelligent and smart with experience to be unaware of the current location of the excavators reserved by government in his care. He will soon account to the nation on the exact locations of the missing seized excavators,” he said.

The Member of Parliament for Tema West constituency in a heated argument on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ discussion political show cautioned members of the largest opposition party to desist from attacking government for not fulfilling its illegal mining campaign promise, but report to the police any information they have relating to the missing excavators.

“If you have any information about the missing excavators, just report to the police and stop reading meanings into the matter when you have no evidence. What did you do during your turn in office in 2010, a year declared as galamsey peak year? At least we have been able to seize the excavators from the various mining sites, a means of preventing the illegal miners from action,” he stated.

The Ghana Police Serice has announced the arrest of six persons over missing excavators and other equipment seized by operatives of Operation Vanguard.

The six persons arrested so far are; Horace Ekow Ewusi, Frederick Ewusi, Joel Asamoah, Adnan Haruna, Frank Gyan and John Arhin.

Horace Ekow Ewusi's arrest was triggered by a request from the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, to the Director-General, CID Headquarters, Accra, to commence investigations into the missing excavators and some other equipment.