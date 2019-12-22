1 hour ago

The Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister has paid a working visit to Academic City University College, a premium STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) and Entrepreneurial tertiary institution.

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng’s visit was to enable the Minister to familiarise himself with the university’s fully digitised state-of-the-art campus at Haatso in Accra.

The visit also afforded him the opportunity to have a guided tour of the Academic City’s ultra-modern STEAM laboratories equipped with real industry machinery and equipment.

Some of the engineering equipment at inspected included Refrigeration and Air Condition systems, turbines, Computer-Aided Design and Manufacturing Systems, Numerical Control Milling Systems, a home-made incubator with hatched chicks among others.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng together with his Special Advisor, Oliver Boachie were received by the President of Academic City, Prof. Fred McBagonluri and faculty who took them on tour of the university.

Speaking after the tour, the Minister said “My visit has been extremely fruitful. I am very impressed with the range and types of engineering equipment I have witnessed today. Again, I am very impressed with how quickly Academic City has developed its infrastructure and is positioning itself to become a leader in science and technology education in the country”.

Assuring the university of the Ministry’s support, he indicated his intention to partner with the university to offer training in computer science and engineering especially in Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) commencing next year.

“Training our people in CAD/CAM is very crucial. We don’t have enough people in the country who really understand this, so we need to train more", he stressed.

Prof. Fred McBagonluri described the visit by the Minister as a significant development in the university’s efforts to become a world-class STEAM educational institution in Ghana.

According to him, Academic City is set to cause a paradigm shift in tertiary education in Africa through its customized teaching-learning methodology which promotes critical thinking, creativity, innovation and charges students to lead a revolution and rewrite Africa’s narrative.

“We are committed to nurturing the next generation of African leaders who are able to solve the continent’s complex challenges in an innovative way,” he added.

Academic City is a fast developing premium STEAM tertiary institution set to redefine university education in Ghana and throughout the African continent.

The University seeks to be a world-class centre for teaching, learning, innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship that nurtures future African leaders.

