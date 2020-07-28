1 hour ago

The NDC vice presidential candidate Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has thrown the electoral gauntlet to Ghanaians, urging them to make a choice that will guarantee "equal opportunity".

The former education minister believes the time has come for Ghanaians to differentiate between the NDC and the NPP as the contest for the December 2020 draws near.

Speaking at her official outdooring as the running mate of John Mahama in the December polls, Prof Opoku-Agyeman bemoaned the act of lawlessness being recorded in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

"Ghana’s democracy is threatened by violence, arrogance and humans playing God," she said.

“The choice we have in this election is clear: we can either build a Ghana where every citizen regardless of background is afforded equal opportunity to become their best selves. Or we can continue on a path where a few people attempt to control and dictate the destiny of the people who have given them the privilege to govern."

She also observed that Ghana has come too far to allow bigotry of any kind to hinder its forward movement.

“Let our politics deviate from this unproductive path of injustice and non-peace. Ghana does not belong to any select few. We, the people, all of us, are the protectors and owners of this country for our collective good and for that of generations unborn.”

On Diversity, Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted, “is a source of great strength”.

“Whether you are Ga, Mfantse, Sisali, Ewe, Gonja, Asante, Nzema, Mamprusi, or any other ethnic group, you are valued as a Ghanaian. You have every right to walk with confidence, with a high resolve to make huge contributions to this nation. Let nobody, let no-one question your identity or patriotism. It is time to put all these needless, unproductive and backward distractions behind us and get on with the serious business of nation building. The time is now”, she said.

According to her, the 21stcentury is nearly 20% over. “We shouldn’t be here, as a country, living with inexcusable insanitary conditions, with our babies still dying of malaria; our women delivering on the bare floor, our youth bewildered and unable to see their way ahead, parents confused about the future their children face and the quality of education they are getting. If we choose to be anywhere as a country, the destination should not include a place where a 90-year-old woman, Akua Denteh, is stoned to death because someone has decided that she is a witch. I call on our security agencies to convince us that she has not died in vain”.

“... The very foundations of our democracy is so threatened by unimaginable levels of arrogance, intolerance and violence; humans playing God; our economy is struggling; our tongues tied to the roof of our mouths; our citizens feeling unsafe; our farmers unsure of when to plant crops due to climate change; our environments under severe threats; our youth perishing on their way to find better lives; our institutions to which we should run for succor rapidly losing credibility; children who should be in school becoming unwitting brides, when we all know that marriage is not a child’s business”, she bemoaned.

She continued: “At a time of a growing number of cases and deaths arising from the pandemic of COVID-19, with their attendant fears and uncertainties; at a time when some of our children are leaving school not any more literate than when they entered; others graduating into unemployment; the vulnerable uncared for, none of us should be here, behaving as if the best antidote to all of these is to flex muscles, turn aspects of our protective institutions into agents of intimidation; and arrogate to ourselves the right to alienate people who have always lived on this part of our continent, long before some did, and who have served our country with distinction”.