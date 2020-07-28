3 hours ago

Professor Kwesi Botchwey, Ghana's longest-serving Finance Minister has disclosed that he decided to step back in the running mate nomination of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The reason, he said was to allow for fresh faces to take up that position and that anybody who is articulate and understands the fundamentals of governance fits that position.

He, however, disagreed with suggestions that it is only persons with economics background that fit the vice-presidential position or slot.

Responding to what he makes of the selection of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of Mr John Dramani Mahama, Prof Botchwey said she has what it takes to partner the NDC flagbearer.

He said she has proven track records to partner the flagbearer to capture power in the December 7, 2020 polls.

Prof Botchwey's name came up last year as a possible choice as running mate to flagbearer.

But reacting after Prof Opoku-Agyemang was selected, Prof Botchwey said: "I think that every party, our party [NDC] especially has forged a generational transition so that we, the older ones can step back a bit to provide guidance and support."

"We can't have the same generation or people leading the party. That was my view and I think I've been vindicated, you've seen Naana, she is very focused, she is very driven, she is humble, she is well spoken, she is every bit of what we will want to see in the vice-president. So this is about Naana, it is not about Kwesi Botchwey. There is nothing in our laws in our constitution anywhere that says that the vice-president must be an economist. What you need is to be a good social analyst, a good social scientist, with the tools to ask the right questions and be focused on the business of national development and that is all you need.”

