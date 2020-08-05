2 hours ago

Vice presidential candidate of the NDC Prof Jane Nana Opoku Agyemang has received a praise-filled letter from one of her former students, thanking the the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast for her contribution.

It at the back of Prof Opoku-Agyemang's nomination to be the running mate of John Mahama on the NDC's ticket for the 2020 election.

The email from Felicia Mandy Owusu echoes the inspiration she grabbed under the tutelage of Prof Jane Opoku Agyemang, who also supervised her essay at the English department of the school.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang, on her Social media handles, shared the email from the 1991 UCC graduate, describing it as "heart-warming".

Her post has already generated 1.7k likes in two hours, with many hailing the write up from Felicia, who is now an Assistant Representative for UNHCR in South Sudan

"I remember in one of our lectures you said, 'women should not make themselves decorated flowerpots'," the letter read.

"These sayings have always echoed in my mind throughout my life," the 1991 UCC graduate added.

According to Felicia, she has already marketed Prof Naana Jane Opoku to her colleagues in the office.

I received the following heart-warming email from one of my former students. I have her permission to share it with you so I am doing so now. Here it goes:

Dear Madam Jane,

Thank you so much for answering my call this morning.

I was so happy when I heard that you have been selected as the running mate for President John Mahama. I would like to congratulate you on this remarkable achievement of once again being the FIRST! We, your students from UCC are so proud of you.

I am currently the Assistant Representative for UNHCR in South Sudan and I was your student in the English Department. You also supervised my long essay, which was on how strong women could support their communities. It was based on a novel by Peter Abraham. I completed UCC in 1991.

Madam you have been an inspiration to me and so many of my mates from UCC, you taught us that hard work pays and we should never give up on our dreams, you instilled in us the will to always do our best and project our strengths at all times. I remember in one of our lectures you said, “women should not make themselves decorated flowerpots” These sayings have always echoed in my mind throughout my life. I always tell myself that I have to persist and put in all my efforts in order to achieve the best wherever I find myself and today this is where I find myself and I am still walking Madam. Thank you so much for what you have contributed to my life and career.

I told all my colleagues in the office about you ....

Warmest regards

Mandy

Felicia Mandy OWUSU

