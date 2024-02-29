7 hours ago

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has maintained Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

According to JoyNews sources, the names that have come up as possible running mates include the former Chief of Staff – Julius Debrah, former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu, the NDC Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey constituency – Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings and Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

John Mahama has submitted names to the National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders of the party for scrutiny.

The NEC and the Council of Elders of the party are preparing to deliberate on Mr Mahama’s choice for running mate but a highly placed source has confirmed to JoyNews that the former president will nominate Prof Opoku-Agyemang to partner with him for the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to JoyNews‘ Parliamentary correspondent, some MPs expressed their support for Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination to partner with Mr Mahama in the December general elections.

The NDC MP for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed said; “I think all the names you have mentioned are capable than Dr Bawumia but I really don’t think it will make any sense changing the running mate we used in the 2020 elections.

He said it was very clear that there were some impacts being made by the running mateship of Prof Naana Jane and it wouldn’t make no political sense to replace her.

“I really don’t think there will be any changes. I will be shocked if there are any changes and the only way there could be a change is if Prof Naana says she is no longer willing to contest,” he told Kwaku Asante.

On her side, the Deputy Minority Whip, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah also backed the running mate position of Prof Opoku-Agyemang.

She remarked, “Why should it be another name? …. She was supporting way back before she came to the limelight. People were supporting behind and she was part of those people.”

Mrs Cudjoe-Ghansah stated that it is time for women to lead, emphasising that it starts from the vice president position.

“I believe the choice of a female running mate shows a commitment to gender equality and participation in leadership. John Mahama has made it and he’s going to do it again.

“We couldn’t get the general elections because of one or two reasons and this time, he’s going to name her again and have the first female vice president for Ghana,” she said.

The NDC MP for Kintampo North constituency, Joseph Kwame Kumah also backed the call to retain Prof Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate.

“I’m a gender activist, and I’m very sensitive when it comes to gender. For me, our mother Naana Jane did marvelously well.”