The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has questioned the integrity of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s manifesto plan for women, describing it as an attempt to deceive women.

“Because we have introduced our plan to establish a Women’s Development Bank to provide microfinance support for women, they also say they will set up a fund for women,” she said, referring to the NPP’s manifesto promise to set up a women’s empowerment bank.

“Ask them what prevents them from doing what they are saying they will do for women when they come to power. “Have they not been in government all this while? They should do it now if they can truly do it,” she told market women at the Mallam Market in Accra on Monday as part of her campaign tour of markets in the capital.

According to Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, the NPP and its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia “do not even understand what they are talking about. They are in power but they say they will do this and that when they come to power. They are surely confused,” she said, triggering laughter and cheers from the traders.

She urged the market women, and women in general, to demonstrate to the ruling party that they are discerning and can determine which party is sincere and has the experience and track to implement its manifesto promises.

According to the NDC running mate, the proposed Women’s Development Bank is a well-thought-out initiative which is tied to the operation of the NDC’s 24-Hour Economy policy to improve the lot of women, especially those operating small-scale enterprises.

“The NDC is a listening party and will roll out well-crafted policies to address the needs of the citizenry. The NDC and John Mahama represent the hope that Ghanaians are yearning for, “she said, stressing that “development is our goal.”

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang promised an all-inclusive development for all Ghanaians without discrimination in the allocation of development resources and assured the people of quality national development.

In addition, she expressed the NDC’s commitment to job creation for the youth, assuring that the provision of development opportunities for the youth would remain central to governance under the NDC.

From the Mallam market, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang visited the Odorkor, Lapaz, Achimota, and Dome markets – all in Accra – where she promised a facelift of the markets to provide comfort and, a conducive atmosphere for traders and patrons of the markets.

According to her, the NDC has the best track record of providing market infrastructure projects across the country, saying “We deliver when we promise.”