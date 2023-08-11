56 minutes ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, has expressed shock over the push for Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to be changed as running mate for NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Reports suggest that the likes of business mogul, Sam Jonah, former deputy chief of staff, Dr Valerie Sawyerr, founder of Ashesi University, Patrick Awuah and former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, stand the chance of replacing Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate.

But in an interview with Citi News, the Political Science Lecturer, Dr Asah-Asante indicated that even though the individuals who are being mentioned are also qualified, Professor Opoku-Agyemang stands tall among them.

“The names that we have heard are all credible, Mr Mahama will be able to pick and pick the right person to lead the party. But I’m so surprised that people want Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang out, she’s a very important material, she’s somebody who has seen it all, and she’s someone who has what it takes to partner Mr Mahama. Apart from her, there are other good materials who can also do the work.

“They said she couldn’t match up with then running mate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in what sense? That they were discussing economic issues and Professor Naana Jane Opoku -Agyemang couldn’t articulate clearly some of the issues.

“Who is more knowledgeable than the professor? That she can’t learn anything, I challenge those people. The woman is worth her salt, and she can understand any subject. You don’t need an economist, we saw Dr Bawumia/Akufo-Addo combination and the economic results are here for us to see,” Dr Asah-Asante stated.

Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah in a statement dated August 9, dissociated himself from speculations that he’s being considered as a running mate to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.

However, the party says the flagbearer is yet to make that appointment in consultation with the National Executive Committee and its Council of Elders.

Source: citifmonline